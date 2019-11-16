A 36-year-old Ephrata woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Church and Main streets Saturday afternoon, Ephrata police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a leg injury, but police said it was not life-threatening.

The woman was crossing the Main Street after receiving the "walk" signal, police said, and was hit when a vehicle went to turn left onto Main Street.

Sharon Faulkner, 60, of Lebanon, was driving the vehicle, police said.

Charges have not yet been filed against Faulkner and a call to Ephrata police was not returned on Saturday.

In September 2018, Faulkner pleaded guilty to reckless driving and failing to obey traffic control devices in Lebanon County, according to online court documents.

