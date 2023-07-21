A Wendy’s general manager is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from her employer by creating a “ghost” employee who appeared to clock in and out for close to a year.

Police said Linda Johnson, 35, of Monroe, Louisiana, worked as the general manager of the Wendy’s restaurant at 1117 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township when the owners of the franchise called police to report fraud. The owners said Johnson created an employee who never actually worked at the restaurant, and she was personally collecting that employee’s wages.

A forensic audit showed the ghost employee, named William Bright, made $19,898.15 over 22 pay periods between June 28, 2021, and May 1, 2022. Police said Johnson manually entered 128 shifts for Bright, a task only the general manager could perform.

The restaurant’s insurance company paid out $15,846.91 for the incident.

Police said three other managers at the location reported never working with Bright. One acknowledged meeting Bright, but said they never shared a shift.

Manheim Township police Sergeant Barry Waltz said Bright is a real person known to Johnson, but he never had a job at Wendy’s or a legitimate record with the company.

Police have no personal details about Bright, and they are not investigating him as a co-conspirator.

Police spoke with Johnson in April 2023, when she admitted creating Bright and giving him shifts he never worked. She said his paychecks went directly into her Cashapp account and she was using the money to care for her children.

Johnson was charged July 7 with one count of theft by deception. Her whereabouts are currently unknown and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 717-569-6401.