A woman was stabbed once in the abdomen Wednesday morning near Locust and South Christian streets and police were looking for the attacker.

The 18-year-old woman conscious and talking when police arrived shortly after 7 a.m. at the Turkey Hill on South Duke Street, about a block from where the stabbing happened, police said.

She was not cooperating and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injury, which did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said they were told an unidentified female ran at the woman, chased her then stabbed her.

Neighbors also said at least two gunshots were heard a little after 7 a.m. However, police said they did not find evidence of gunfire.

Brittany Cox, who lives in the 400 block of South Christian, said a man and woman were walking and the woman repeatedly yelled, "Just go ahead and do it."

Shortly after hearing the couple argue, Cox's 12-year-old daughter, who was walking to school, texted her.

"This guy was hitting a girl and wouldn't give her back her stuff, and when I was near them, he pointed a gun at her, and I was behind her when he had the gun to her," the text said.

Cox said she ran to South Duke, near the Belco Community Credit Union, and saw the woman holding her side, saying, "I got stabbed."

"The guy was on the phone calling the cops," Cox said. "He said something smart to her, and was just like, 'the ambulance is going to come pick you up.'"

The man walked toward Christian, Cox said.

Police had a portion of the sidewalk in front of 440 and 438 Locust taped off. A knife was visible on the sidewalk, along with a pair of flip-flops.

Police ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tipsters may also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.

