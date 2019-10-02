A woman was stabbed once in the abdomen Wednesday morning near Locust and South Christian streets and police were looking for the attacker.

The 18-year-old woman was conscious and talking when police arrived shortly after 7 a.m. at the Turkey Hill on South Duke Street, about a block from where the stabbing happened, police said.

She was not cooperating and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injury, which did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said they were told an unidentified female ran at the woman, chased her then stabbed her.

Neighbors also said at least two gunshots were heard a little after 7 a.m. However, police said they did not find evidence of gunfire.

Brittany Cox, who lives in the 400 block of South Christian, said a man and woman were walking and the woman repeatedly yelled, "Just go ahead and do it."