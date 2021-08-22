A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in a Lancaster city park Saturday night, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers were called to Culliton Park near South Water and West Strawberry streets at 9:20 p.m. after the woman, whose age is not known, was stabbed by a second, unknown woman, said Sgt. Donald Morant.

Dispatch reports state the woman was stabbed in the leg and chest. The woman’s injuries were minor and not life-threatening, Morant said.

The woman was later transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police are now trying to determine who stabbed the woman. No arrests have been made, Morant said.