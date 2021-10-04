A woman fired a gun out of an Elizabethtown home after hearing noises outside, striking and seriously injuring her neighbor Sunday afternoon, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Abba Alexis-Isis Copes, 35, was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Copes and her husband were inside their apartment in the 200 block of North Market Street when they heard noises coming from outside a window at 2:21 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. The affidavit lists Copes' address as being from Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Copes told investigators she grabbed a 9mm handgun and went to investigate the noises, then saw their neighbor Julia Salin kneeling outside the window. She mistakenly believed Salin to be a person who they had problems with in the past, police said.

Copes showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when she pointed the gun out of the window and fired once, striking Salin in the shoulder, police said. Copes and her husband did not realize the person she shot was Salin until they went outside to investigate.

Salin suffered a shattered shoulder, collapsed lung, fractured rib and extensive blood loss, according to the complaint. She was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to receive extensive medical treatment for her injuries, including a blood transfusion.

Copes is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller.