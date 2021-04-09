One by one, those in attendance at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church on Friday night painted a picture of Julie Eberly as a woman of deep faith and a big heart, who loved other people’s children as if they were her own.

"Ryan and Julie laid the foundation for their family first, and then they built the foundation for a new home," said Susan Eberly, Julie Eberly's mother-in-law.

"Julie left a tremendous amount of love behind."

Julie Eberly was shot and killed on March 25 near Lumberton, North Carolina, while a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Ryan Eberly, as they traveled for an anniversary vacation.

Friends and supporters gathered at the church Friday to share their stories of how Eberly touched their lives, with those who knew her best describing her life as being filled with joy and love.

"Every day was a day to be celebrated, and every minute was a minute to be enjoyed," said Missy, Eberly's friend since 1979.

"With Julie, there was always a song to sing, a dance routine to make up, a game to play," Missy said. "There was always a reason to laugh."

Eberly was also described as a woman who held deep Christian values.

"I had the privilege of watching her grow in her faith over the years," said another woman, a fellow Christian.

Eberly would come to the woman's residence for hours at a time to study the Bible, beginning with Genesis and moving forward from there, she said.

"Julie was an amazing student," the woman said. "She was hungry to learn."

Friends of Eberly's family described her as a caring woman and an excellent listener who took on their problems as if they were her own.

"Julie was the most compassionate, generous, tender-hearted person I know," one man said.

Susan Eberly thanked those in attendance for their support since her daughter-in-law's death.

"Your support and prayers have surrounded us these past few weeks and given us comfort and peace that passes all understanding," she said.

LNP | LancasterOnline observed the event through livestream video.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested April 1 at an apartment complex in Lumberton. Police have charged him with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with the shooting.

Police initially described the incident as a road-rage shooting, but Julie Eberly's husband, Ryan Eberly, previously told LNP|LancasterOnline that ht doesn't see it that way.

A private funeral was held for Julie Eberly on April 1, with immediate family and close friends present, according to a previous statement from the family.

Family members shared their own remembrances during the private ceremony last week, said Manheim Brethren in Christ Pastor Bill Melone, who facilitated Friday night’s event.

A GoFundMe page, titled the "Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation," has raised more than $73,000 as of Friday. Those funds will go toward helping Eberly's children, Melone said.

"No doubt, we're all going to wrestle for a long time with this one," Melone said.