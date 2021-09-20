A Lancaster city woman set a hotel room ablaze after she was evicted, according to Manheim Township police.

Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, was charged with arson of an inhabited building, burglary, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.

Myers-Gray broke into a vacant room at the Hammock Hotel at 1492 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township and set two different fires around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The hotel was evacuated as first responders put out the blaze.

The hotel’s manager told investigators Myers-Gray was the most recent occupant of the room where the fire began, but that she and her girlfriend had been evicted several weeks ago, police said. Staff had seen Myers-Gray’s girlfriend in the hotel lobby around 6 p.m., about half an hour before the fire was discovered.

Lancaster police arrested Myers-Gray around 4 p.m. that day after a fight in the 700 block of North Marshall Street, but she was released shortly afterward, according to the affidavit.

Myers-Gray and her girlfriend were then seen on surveillance footage arriving at the hotel around 5:19 p.m., using a master key given to them by an employee after they said they wanted to retrieve some of their belongings from the room. The two then entered and exited the room for about 20 to 30 minutes before walking away through the hotel parking lot.

Myers-Gray then returned to the room alone around 5:44 p.m. and closed the door behind her, staying inside for about two minutes before leaving in a car, police said. The hotel’s manager then entered the room around 6:30 p.m. and discovered the fire, with no one else having been seen on footage entering the room in between the two.

A Manheim Township fire marshal determined that the fire that been intentionally set in two different locations inside the hotel room about five to six feet apart from one another, and that there were no nearby sources that could have caused the blazes.

A preliminary hearing for Myers-Gray has not been scheduled.

Myers-Gray is currently awaiting formal arraignment on charges of accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and a traffic violation on Sept. 24, court records show. She has previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief in March, to which she was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.