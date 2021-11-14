A 22-year-old woman was left seriously injured after crashing into a Penn Township barn Saturday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Shelby Tamara Hummer, of Rapho Township, crashed in a barn in the 400 block of Fruitville Pike (Route 772), near Temperance Hill Road, at 6:16 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police arrived to find Hummer slumped over inside the vehicle. She was later responsive while at the scene.

Hummer was extricated from the vehicle “by mechanical means,” police said. She remains at Lancaster General Hospital being treated for multiple trauma-related injuries.

The barn that was struck was severely damaged, as well as a mailbox and the grass in front of the barn.

Hummer’s 2007 Toyota Yaris was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene.

A police crash reconstruction team will investigate the collision at the scene of the incident.

A Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer said he could not comment further on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.