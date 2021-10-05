A woman who was found with emaciated horses and other animals on her properties in Peach Bottom in 2020 was sentenced to probation and is prohibited from owning animals for several years, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Joanna Fleming, 46, of Fleetwood, Berks County, entered an open guilty plea to 25 counts of animal cruelty for four separate instances of abuse to 95 animals in her care, according to the SPCA. The charges to which she pleaded guilty include 5 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 misdemeanor charges for lack of veterinary care and 10 summary charges for lack of veterinary care, lack of shelter or cruelty to animals.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Fleming on Sept. 24 to seven years of probation, the first six months of which she will serve under house arrest at her residence in Berks County. Fleming’s charges through Lancaster County Court stem from four separate visits by SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team to her Peach Bottom properties in 2020.

During a visit in July, officers found three horses that were underweight, had poor coat maintenance and overgrown hooves, according to the SPCA.

Two more visits in August resulted in officers seizing six more horses, some of which had infected wounds, according to the SPCA. In November, officers seized nine Doberman Pinschers, including seven 2-week-old puppies, after they were found to have urine and fecal scalding and fleas.

“Additionally, 44 chickens, 23 cats, two pigs, two ducks, three dogs and two horses were removed throughout the course of the month (of November),” according to a news release. “In total, 95 animals were rescued from Fleming in 2020.”

Along with her probation sentence, Fleming is prohibited from owning animals for seven years, according to the SPCA. Additionally, she was ordered to pay full restitution to the Pennsylvania SPCA, is subject to random inspections by Humane Law Enforcement Officers and must surrender all animals related to the cases against her.

Several of the surrendered animals were adopted or signed over to rescue organizations but others are nearing a full year in the SPCA’s custody, including seven Doberman Pinscher puppies.

Outside of animal abuse charges, Fleming faces three active charges through the Lancaster County Court. Her most recent charge, filed in March, is for criminal trespassing and burglary offenses.

A trial for the burglary charges is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Anyone with information about cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.