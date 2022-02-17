A judge sentenced an East Lampeter Township woman convicted of stealing $83 worth of items in February 2020 to three years of probation after she tried to hit her attorney and yelled obscenities at the jury during the trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Maritza Gonzalez, 50, was found guilty on Tuesday by a jury of theft charges that totaled $83.23 from That Fish Place, according to the district attorney's office. Gonzalez was one of two people who took betta fish food, flea and tick drops, dog pajamas, a dog sweater and dog boots from the store in February 2020.

Gonzalez stood up and yelled obscenities at the jury after the jury read verdict, the district attorney's office said. Gonzalez also tried to hit her attorney before she was "subdued" by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Judge Jeffery Wright cleared the courtroom and waited for Gonzalez to calm down before sentencing her about an hour later, the district attorney's office said. Gonzalez apologized to her attorney after being prompted by Wright.

Despite assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Rall's request for prison time, Wright sentenced Gonzalez to a three years of probation.

If Gonzalez pays restitution in full and has no probation violations, her probation can be terminated in 18 months, the district attorney's office said.

District Attorney Heather Adams said in a release that she commends the jurors in the trial, adding that "outbursts such as this — directed specifically at jurors, counsel or anyone — are despicable and have no place in our courtrooms."

Joshua Green, 43, who was also charged in connection with the theft, is currently in state prison in Laurel Highlands, according to court documents. He was sentenced in June 2021 to two years in prison after a parole violation.