On Dec. 5, 1975, Gloria Ciarrocca returned to her Manor Township apartment from working at Lancaster Newspapers to find a horrible, bloody scene.

It was the body of Lindy Sue Biechler, which lay on the floor just inside Biechler’s first floor unit. She had been stabbed and the knife remained in her neck.

Biechler’s aunt and uncle, who had apparently stopped by to visit, had gotten there about 15 minutes beforehand and had called police.

They were the first three people on scene before EMS and police arrived, Ciarrocca recalled Tuesday, offering vivid details about an event nearly half a century ago.

“She was laying inside the door and her pants were unzippered, but they weren't down and there was a little table inside the door and there was glass — I think it was an oil lamp that might have been knocked over,” said Ciarrocca, 71, now living in West Hempfield Township. “And the aunt and uncle were in her bedroom because the aunt was putting her husband on the bed because I think he had (multiple sclerosis.) And I remember seeing the groceries weren’t put away. And they had a bird, too, because I remember I said to the policeman, ‘It's too bad the bird can’t talk, you know? You could find out more.’”

She recalled EMS workers “marching in there like crazy and I thought to myself, ‘Man, you're just walking all over evidence,’ because you can see it was a crime scene. It wasn't an accident,” she said.

Ciarrocca had moved into the complex that August — and into the unit recently vacated by David Sinopoli, who was arrested Sunday and charged with Biechler’s death.

Ciarrocca never knew Sinopoli and only knew Biechler from passing each other in the four-unit building.

“I would just say hi to her going in and out,” Ciarrocca said.

Ciarrocca stayed in her apartment the night of the killing, but ended up moving back with her parents for a month and then to another apartment.

“When I was at home one night, I woke up screaming. I was having a nightmare and I thought for sure that he might have seen me and knew where I lived and was coming to get me,” she recalled.

And something has always been in the back of Ciarrocca’s mind. She got home from work an hour later than usual that night after working overtime.

“It’s Christmas. We're doing a lot of ads at that time. So they'd always come back and say, ‘Can you stay later?’ You know, and if I wouldn't have been working overtime, I might have been there …,” she said.