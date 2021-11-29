A woman broke into a Lancaster Township apartment and broke thousands of dollars in property before jumping through a shattered window to escape, according to Manheim Township police.

Savahnnah Shannay McFerrin, 23, broke through the front door of an apartment in the 500 block of Kensington Terrace just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

McFerrin, who is homeless, arrived at the man’s apartment uninvited and broke through the locked door and started screaming at him, he told police. The man described McFerrin as a friend.

Once inside, McFerrin threw and broke a television and Apple computer and began jumping on the man’s bed, breaking the frame. The man’s front door was also cracked from where McFerrin damaged the dead bolt.

McFerrin also punched the man several times. The affidavit did not state if the man was injured.

McFerrin then shattered a bedroom window and jumped through it to escape the apartment.

Police later found McFerrin with cuts to her arms and legs “consistent with breaking and jumping through a glass window,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators estimated McFerrin caused about $2,550 in damage in the apartment.

McFerrin was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.

Judge Brian Chudzik set McFerrin's bail at $100,000. She remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bail, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 9 before Judge David Ashworth.