A Chester County woman falsely presented herself as a healthcare worker and gained access to a restricted area at Women & Babies Hospital to visit a friend, posing a “serious risk” to people inside and violating the hospital’s COVID-19 policy, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Breya Lynn Galli, 27, of South Coatesville, entered the hospital at 690 Good Drive in East Hempfield Township at 9:51 p.m. on Feb. 10, wearing scrubs, a mask, a surgical bouffant, a stethoscope and an ID badge with a fake name, according to an affidavit of probable.

Galli told security she was a registered nurse from Lancaster General Hospital who was called in to work at WBH’s labor and delivery unit, a practice not uncommon due to staffing shortages, and used a fake name to sign to receive a temporary caregiver badge, police said. Galli is not a licensed nurse, but works as a nurse’s assistant at a rehabilitation hospital in Delaware.

Once inside, security footage showed Galli appearing lost in the hospital, eventually being directed by a staff member to couplet care, where she entered a room and visited a patient until 10:37 p.m., according to the affidavit. The patient was in fact a friend of Galli’s who had recently given birth.

The patient later told administrative staff she was not aware Galli would pose as a healthcare worker to visit her.

WBH’s COVID-19 police states that patients are only allowed to have one visitor in their rooms at any given time. Galli was not listed as a visitor who was allowed to see the patient.

Nurses doing rounds noticed Galli inside the room, finding her presence suspicious, but not immediately questioning the validity of her statements when she said she had been sent from LGH to work at the hospital and had stopped by to visit a friend. A nursing supervisor later notified security of a possible breach after Galli suddenly departed.

Administrative staff later found Galli’s social media profile, which included pictures of her with the patient and new baby, offering congratulations and stating “how grateful she was to have seen them in the hospital,” police.

Galli was charged last week with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor performing action in furtherance of false pretenses. She had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Galli.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.