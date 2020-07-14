The Mount Joy woman who caused the crash that killed two Warwick students in October 2018 on Tuesday pleaded no contest to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment, over the strenuous objections of the families of both teens killed.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 64, was sentenced to probation for 10 years and cannot drive for that period. She must receive medical treatment for her epilepsy. Slaymaker-Walker was also ordered to pay restitution.

In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to convict; the plea is treated the same as a conviction in criminal court.

Speaking to Judge Donald Totaro, Slaymaker-Walker said "I was and still am horrified by this accident." She said as a mother she could not imagine what the families were going through. "I pray for their families every day." Slaymaker-Walker was crying as she addressed the court.

Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were killed in the 2018 crash outside Warwick High School. Rylan Beebe, 17 at the time, was seriously injured.

Donna Nicholson Stief, Nicholson's mother, spoke to the court. "Make no mistake, we do not agree that this was an accident." She said the case should have gone to a jury and that the plea agreement was "ridiculous." She said her family was not consulted on the plea. Keeney's parents echoed those comments.

"We do not feel the defendant has any remorse whatsoever for causing the crash that day," Rob Keeney said.

The district attorney's office said in a statement detailing the plea agreement, "Our office had multiple discussions with the victims and families about this resolution. We outlined all elements of the case, including the medical specifics, and reasons for our decision to offer this plea – as opposed to pursuing the case at trial.

"We understand this plea resolution does not provide the full closure they are seeking. We offered full transparency while explaining our course of action, and that we carefully weighed the strength of our case after the reports had been submitted. We stand by this decision in consideration of all evidence and the necessity to ensure community safety," the statement said.

Police estimate Slaymaker-Walker’s 2016 Kia Sportage SUV was traveling 73 to 77 mph before striking several cars, then hitting Beebe’s 2013 Chevrolet Sonic 4D, an economy car.

Slaymaker-Walker was charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related crimes. She has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December 2018.

Earlier the year, Slaymaker-Walker unsuccessfully sought to have homicide charges dismissed, arguing that because she had had a seizure before the crash, she wasn't acting recklessly. Recklessness is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.

This story will be updated.