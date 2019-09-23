A Lancaster County woman pleaded guilty to giving her boyfriend fentanyl-laced heroin that caused him to fatally overdose in 2017, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Cynara L. Reich, 29, bought the heroin in Lancaster and shared it with her boyfriend Dec. 9, 2017, at an East Gramby Street, Manheim home, according to the district attorney's Office. She was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn recently sentenced Reich to time served to seven years in a plea agreement, according to the district attorney's office. She has been in prison since Dec. 2017.

The district attorney's office said their investigation showed Reich was not a dealer distributing to numerous people, which was a factor in the plea deal.

The district attorney's office typically seeks longer prison terms for legitimate dealers.

Reich won't be immediately paroled; she will be taken to a state prison for treatment including drug-alcohol programs before going before the parole board, according to the district attorney's office.

She will be on parole for about five years, according to the district attorney's office.