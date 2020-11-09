A resident of a behavioral health facility in Columbia has been missing since Saturday night.

Columbia Borough police reported Tina Brown, 56, missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Brown is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She's approximately 5-foot-5 and around 200 pounds.

Police said she was possibly observed walking away from the facility on Cherry Street with a luggage bag. Brown has several health issues, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735.