A woman is injured after her parachute failed to open while skydiving, radio dispatch reported.

Emergency units were dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to 188 Airport Road in East Donegal Township, which is the address of Maytown Sport Parachute Club, a skydiving center.

Responding personnel reported that the woman was conscious and alert, according to emergency dispatches, but was being transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

The woman landed in a cornfield across from the skydiving center, dispatch said.

