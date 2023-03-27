A Delaware woman died following a crash in West Lampeter Township that injured two others and closed an intersection Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at 5:09 p.m. to the crash in the area of Broadmoor Drive and Eshelman Mill Road. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the crash involved two cars and injured at least one person.

West Lampeter Police said a dark Mercedes SUV traveling south on Eshelman Mill Road collided with a tan Mercedes sedan that was heading eastbound on Locust Lane. EMS took the sedan driver, an 81-year-old woman, and her passenger to Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine. The driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital, but there’s no update on the passenger’s condition, police said.

A driver of the SUV, a woman from Willow Street, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Emergency crews closed the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Eshelman Mill Road at the time of the crash, but the intersection is open as of Monday morning. Police have not released names of anyone involved in the crash.

The West Lampeter Police Department is investigating the incident and ask anyone who saw the crash or has information contact the department at 717-464-2421.