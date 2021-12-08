Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Naraly Archibald's first name.

Naraly Archibald was a typical teenager who regularly served as her grandmother’s caregiver.

That’s according to Jenni Andriani, who was the 19-year-old Archibald’s hairstylist at Cecilia's Beauty Salon in Ephrata. Police say Archibald was shot and killed by 61-year-old Juan Dalmolin, before he then shot and killed himself in a murder-suicide early Monday morning.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Archibald and Dalmolin’s identities to LNP|LancasterOnline on Tuesday morning, and that Dalmolin was Archibald’s uncle.

“It’s just so sad,” Andriani said. “Naraly was a nice girl, a sweet girl. She’d come in and get her hair and nails done."

Archibald graduated from Ephrata High School in June, newspaper records show. She also frequently shared her digital artwork on her social media accounts.

Diamantoni's office scheduled an external examination for Wednesday, which will determine the cause and manner of the deaths. If Diamantoni determines the cause and manner of the deaths is murder-suicide, it would be the third such incident this year in the county.

Officers went to the 200 block of Mortar Lane around 4:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a man with a rifle, according to Ephrata police. There was a report of shots fired as officers arrived, police said in a news release.

Three other people in the home were not harmed.

The shooting was in a cul-de-sac of semi-detached homes along the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail and not far from Fulton Elementary School about a mile from the square in Ephrata.

Rebekah Carpenter, who lives about four houses down from the scene of the shooting, said the neighborhood is "so peaceful and quiet. Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood."

Sue Suloff ate a meal Tuesday afternoon at Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant, just a mile away from where Monday's murder-suicide happened.

“If you live next door or close by you’d be very nervous ... it would be frightening for children who live right there,” Suloff said.

Suloff added that while she used to think Lancaster County, in general, was a safe place, she doesn't think anywhere is quite as safe anymore.

"I think some of it is the world’s conditions," she said. "We’re just living in a different society that people don’t really respect others; they don’t respect even life itself. It’s very frustrating.”

The most recent murder-suicide happened on September 29, in Mount Joy.

Wesley S. Frey Jr. shot and killed his father with a crossbow and then barricaded himself in a room and killed himself, police said.

In a June 1 incident in Mount Joy Township, David Preston, 63, and Victoria Preston, 60, were found dead in their home after an explosion.

Police later determined that David Preston ignited a flammable substance on his body and around the house that caught fire and caused an explosion.

His wife died before he started the fire, according to police. David Preston also gave her toxic levels of fentanyl and other medications, which officials found in her system during the autopsy, police said.