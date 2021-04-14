A woman was killed after a train struck a car on railroad tracks in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The train crashed into a Ford Fusion at the Dart Container Corporation at 60 East Main Street near Leola at 3:17 p.m., the supervisor said.

A woman was confirmed dead as a result of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The woman was believed to be the only occupant in the vehicle.

The woman will be brought into the forensic center for further examination, Diamantoni said. There will most likely be an external examination on the woman to assess the extent of her injuries.

Traffic on East Main Street and Leola was not be affected by the crash.