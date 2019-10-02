One woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after an assault happened near Locust and South Christian streets, police said.

The woman was conscious and talking when police arrived, shortly after 7 a.m., finding her at the Turkey Hill on South Duke Street, about a block from where it happened, police said.

According to neighbors, at least two gunshots were heard a little after 7 a.m. and first responders were called to the scene at 7:10, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

"It seemed like a little domestic situation," said Brittany Cox, who lives in the 400 block of South Christian.

Cox said that a man and woman were walking through and the woman repeatedly yelled, "Just go ahead and do it."

Shortly after hearing the couple argue, Cox got a text from her 12-year-old-daughter who was on her way to school. The text said, "This guy was hitting a girl and wouldn't give her back her stuff, and when I was near them, he pointed a gun at her, and I was behind her when he had the gun to her."

Cox said she ran to South Duke, near the Belco Community Credit Union, and saw the woman holding her side, saying, "I got stabbed."

"The guy was on the phone calling the cops," Cox said. "He said something smart to her, and was just like, 'the ambulance is going to come pick you up.' And he ended up walking this way to Christian Street."

Police had a portion of the sidewalk in front of 440 and 438 Locust Street marked off with police tape. A knife was still on the sidewalk, along with a pair of flip-flops.

Damien McMichael, who lives at 438, said he was in his room when he heard a lot of screaming outside, followed by two gunshots in the alley way.

"Around here, this is almost normal," McMichael said.

"It's upsetting because when it happened, it was school time," he added. "Kids was out here trying to go to school ... and all this was going on."

As of 9 a.m., police were still on scene and a suspect was not in custody.

