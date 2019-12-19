The Dauphin County Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Elizabethtown.

Killed was Krista Funk, 47, the coroner's office said. The office declined to say where Funk was from.

The office said Funk died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Funk was trapped when her vehicle and a tractor-trailer crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West High Street.

After responders freed Funk, she was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating the crash, said Chief of Police Edward M. Cunningham.