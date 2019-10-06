The Lancaster County Coroner has released the identities of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon along Route 462 in East Lampeter Township.
Killed was Bnisha M. Thompson, 22, of Newark, New Jersey, Stephen Diamantoni said Sunday.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Chateau Hill Road and Route 462, just west of Greenfield Road.
Two people were also critically injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, authorities said.
When emergency crews arrived, they found Thompson and another person underneath the vehicle and one person inside.
Further details weren't available.