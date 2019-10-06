The Lancaster County Coroner has released the identities of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon along Route 462 in East Lampeter Township.

Killed was Bnisha M. Thompson, 22, of Newark, New Jersey, Stephen Diamantoni said Sunday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Chateau Hill Road and Route 462, just west of Greenfield Road.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two people were also critically injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Thompson and another person underneath the vehicle and one person inside.

Further details weren't available.