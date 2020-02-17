The Lancaster County Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in an apartment fire Monday morning in Elizabethtown.

Killed was Kelsey Paige Sheilds, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. She was 26 years old.

Sheilds' body was found inside the two-story building at East High and South Spruce streets, Elizabethtown police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, and will provide the cause and manner of death, Diamantoni said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All other occupants escaped the house.

The fire began just before 6:30 a.m. and is believed to have started in the rear of the building, which housed three units. The fire was declared to be under control around 7:38 a.m.

A state fire marshal was called to investigate.