A woman working for a flooring contractor at a Lancaster Township homeowner smashed windows at the jobsite, backed her car into a garage door and began disrobing, according to police, who said she was on drugs at the time.

Ashley L. Beward, 38, of Thompsontown, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence — for the various drugs found in her system, including amphetamine and THC — along with one count each of indecent exposure and criminal mischief, according to charging documents dated Thursday.

Manheim Township police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of Wheatland Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. June 5. They arrived to find Beward wearing only a tank top, slurring and not making sense, according to charging documents.

A witness told police Beward had been working on flooring in a carriage house on the property and, when she returned from break, began disrobing and punching windows. She also went after the witness to attack him, according to the document.

Beward then got into her Pontiac Grand Prix and backed it into the carriage house garage, damaging it, according to the document. The car was in reverse and against the garage door when police arrived. Beward is accused of causing about $1,680 damage.

A number listed for Beward in charging documents did not accept a call Friday and online court documents do not list an attorney for her. She was not being held at Lancaster County Prison, but bail information was not available. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.