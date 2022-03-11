Editor's Note: Police have arrested and charged the woman's 20-year-old brother with killing her. Read more here.

A 22-year-old woman was found dead when police officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

The woman "appeared to have sustained traumatic injury from an apparent assault," East Hempfield Township police said.

A suspect is in custody and charges are forthcoming, according to an email from Lancaster County District Attorney's Office spokesman Sean McBryan.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of her family, according to police.

There is no danger to the community, police said.

East Hempfield Township police, the Lancaster County Coroner's office and the Lancaster County District Attorney's office are investigating.