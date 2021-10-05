A woman accused of letting her teenage children host numerous parties that involved underage drinking and marijuana use at her former Manheim Township home has entered a probation program to resolve criminal charges.

Lisa Makrides, 53, was accepted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program on Monday in Lancaster County Court to settle one felony count of endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors, both misdemeanors.

President Judge David Ashworth placed Makrides on probation for two years, ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service and to undergo parenting classes. She also cannot have alcohol in her home.

The terms are the same as for her husband, Andrew Makrides, 49, who was accepted into ARD in September. The ARD program is a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record upon completion.

Lisa Makrides’ attorney, Edwin Pfursich, declined comment Monday.

According to Manheim Township police, officers responded to the Makrides' former home on Pintail Turn at least 21 times in a roughly year-long period. County property records show they sold the home this summer for $840,000; it’s not clear where they are living.

After leaving one party in May 2020, a teenage girl got into a DUI crash in Lancaster city, according to police.

Police said the couple showed complete indifference to children's welfare by allowing the parties and tried to hide evidence when police responded. The Makrides' children were 14 and 15 years old at the time of some of the parties.

The parties went back at least as far as November 2019, when 40 to 50 minors were in the basement with a bar, and others were outside smoking marijuana, police said. Several of them threw up in the kitchen bathroom, police said. A girl also fell off a basement step, but the music was so loud that the parents couldn’t hear, police said.

In August 2020, police stopped four girls who had just left the Makrides' home and they admitted smoking marijuana at the house, police said. The four were charged with marijuana possession and one of them was charged with DUI. At that party, according to police, Andrew Makrides came out to the patio where kids were smoking marijuana and said there were too many people there and some had to leave, but he didn't address the smoking.

And in September 2020, the Makrides’ juvenile children got in a car crash while they had marijuana in the car, police said. Someone then stuffed the drugs into a lunchbox and threw it out the window into some weeds, police said. When Andrew Makrides arrived to pick up his kids, he did not cooperate with an officer, police said.