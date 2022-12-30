A woman died in a crash on Route 23 in East Lampeter Township on Thursday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed the fatality Friday morning, but said her name is not being released yet. He ruled that the woman died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that her death was accidental.

The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the area of Route 23 (New Holland Pike) and Pine Drive, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is just east of the Conestoga River and west of Route 23's intersection with Snake Hill Road.

The crash involved at least two vehicles. Police closed the road in both directions at the time of the crash, but it has since been reopened.