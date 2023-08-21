A 45-year-old Maryland woman died in a two-vehicle crash in southern Lancaster County Sunday night after the car she was in ran a stop sign, according to state police.

Danielle Sandul and Gregory Parsells, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, were traveling eastbound on Friends Road in a 2023 Toyota Corolla, state police said. They were in Little Britain Township, just north of the Maryland state line and east of Route 222.

Parsells was driving when the pair ran a stop sign at Little Britain Road around 8:17 p.m. and collided with a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Arthur Morris, 21, of Peach Bottom, police said.

Sandul was pronounced dead at the scene. Parsells and Morris were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and released by Monday afternoon.

State police are investigating the crash.

