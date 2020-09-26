A woman died in a crash Saturday morning in West Earl Township.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Oregon Pike (Route 272) and Newport Road, according to West Earl police.

Next of kin has not yet been notified, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. So the woman’s name isn’t being released.

The crash involved a Ford Ranger truck and a Volvo Sedan, police said. Police didn’t specify which vehicle the woman was driving.

The other driver was uninjured, police said.

Emergency officials closed the road for three-and-a-half hours following the crash, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and the cause hasn’t been determined, according to police.