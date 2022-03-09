A woman died of her injuries after police say she was hit by a car while she was trying to cross a road near East Petersburg.

Officers with East Hempfield Township responded at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Main Street (Route 72) near the intersection with Enterprise Road, just south of East Petersburg.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling south on Main Street hit 29-year-old Shannon B. McCoy-Rooney, who was attempting to cross the roadway, police said. No other details about the crash were immediately released

McCoy-Rooney was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The Lancaster County Crash Team continues to investigate the crash. Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Dept. at 717-898-3103.