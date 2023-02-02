Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misidentified the municipality in which the Dec. 29 crash occurred. It was East Lampeter Township. The East Lampeter Township police department interviewed the suspect.

Carole Stockdale was out with her friend, Kyra Dobler, on one of their monthly visits in December.

They had been close friends for about five years, and they used their outings to drive somewhere and catch up, Carole Stockdale’s son, Ross, said Wednesday. His mother had Leber’s disease, he said, a rare genetic condition that gradually made her lose her vision -- she was legally blind within months of her diagnosis in May 2021.

Dobler and Carole Stockdale were out on Thursday, Dec. 29, looking for a dress Carole could wear to Ross' wedding, he said.

A Manheim Township man, already facing DUI and drug charges and under the influence of marijuana, crashed head-on into their car, just four days after Christmas, killing Carole Stockdale and seriously injuring Dobler, police said Wednesday.

William Vaughan-Geib, 29, told police he had just left a meeting with his defense attorney in Lancaster city before the Dec. 29 crash. Court records show he waived a hearing on an earlier DUI charge that day.

East Lampeter Township police said Vaughan-Geib was unsteady on his feet and was leaning with his hands on his legs when speaking to them. Blood samples later revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, in Vaughan-Geib's system, police said.

Vaughan-Geib, of South Oakmont Street, has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a traffic citation.

Vaughan-Geib was driving more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit when he crashed into the car nearly head-on, according to charging documents. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. Police said Vaughan-Geib crashed his 2017 Ford Escape into an oncoming 2016 Mazda CX5.

The crash scene is just east of the Conestoga River and west of Route 23's intersection with Snake Hill Road.

Data from Vaughan-Geib's vehicle indicated he was going 49.8 mph about five seconds before impact and had accelerated to 65.7 mph at the time of impact, according to a criminal complaint. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

Dobler, 62, of Akron, was driving the Mazda, and Stockdale, 63, of Lititz, was a passenger.

Responding officers performed CPR on Stockdale, but the Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni rule that she died of multiple traumatic injuries and that her death was accidental.

Born in Bedford, Quebec, Canada, Stockdale moved to Lititz with her family in 1993, according to her obituary. She became naturalized as an American citizen in 2020.

She was the youngest of four children. She was the wife for more than 34 years of John H. Stockdale, and had another son, Cody.

Stockdale was a school bus driver for many years in Warwick School District and Manheim Township but had to retire in 2020 because of her eyesight. She was also a 10-year survivor of breast cancer.

“The thing that made her the happiest was serving children,” Ross Stockdale, 32, said. “Being a bus driver, being a mother.”

Ross Stockdale recalled that all his mother wanted for her 63rd birthday on Dec. 4 was a sleepover party with his 5-month-old daughter, Torvi, to whom her grandmother was called "Mimi.”

Dobler’s injuries landed her in the ICU with numerous injuries and broken bones, according to a GoFundMe set up for her. The author of the fundraiser notes Dobler has a “long road” to recovery. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe raised more than $14,000 to help the family with bills.

An update on Dobler's condition is not currently available. Dobler's family declined comment for this story.

Vaughan-Geib initially told an officer he was driving from work, but later said he was driving from a meeting with his lawyer in Lancaster city, according to a criminal complaint. The officer noted Vaughan-Geib was unsteady on his feet and was leaning with his hands on his legs.

An ambulance took Vaughan-Geib to a local hospital for injuries, where he told a detective with that he hadn't consumed drugs or alcohol before driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Blood samples revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, in Vaughan-Geib's system, according to the complaint. An officer who searched his vehicle also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and bottles of Visine eyedrops throughout the vehicle.

Vaughan-Geib is currently in Lancaster County Prison. A criminal docket does not indicate when he'll appear for a preliminary hearing, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Prior DUI case

Vaughan-Geib was arrested Oct. 20, 2022, for driving under the influence of marijuana in West Lampeter Township.

A trooper with Pennsylvania State Police pulled Vaughan-Geib over on Millport Road at its intersection of Kings Arms Lane. The trooper could smell burnt marijuana coming from Vaughan-Geib's Ford Escape, and noted his eyes were "glossy, watery, extremely bloodshot," according to the complaint.

Vaughan-Geib told the trooper he hadn't smoked marijuana since the day before, but then said he smoked marijuana that morning and that he had a few grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The trooper searched Vaughan-Geib's vehicle and found suspected marijuana under the driver's seat and center console, as well as a smoking pipe, according to the criminal complaint. The trooper also found water bottles with brown liquid inside, which Vaughan-Geib said was a makeshift device he used to smoke out of.

Vaughan-Geib showed several signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, and blood tests showed he had THC in his system, according to the criminal complaint. Police also noted a PennDOT query of Vaughan-Geib revealed he had an ignition interlock limited license.

Police charged him with seven counts related to driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Court documents indicate he waived those charges in district court on the day of the fatal crash. He appeared for a formal arraignment in Lancaster County Court on those charges on Jan. 27.