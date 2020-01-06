A Lancaster woman vandalized a police cruiser "in order to go back to Mexico," said court documents.

Araceli Almazan-Palacio, 39, of Saint Joseph Street, was charged with institutional vandalism after damaging a marked police cruiser in front of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on Dec. 27, said an affidavit of probable cause.

After Almazan-Palacio damaged the cruiser, she approached two officers and said "can you take me now," and said she damaged the vehicle so she could "go back to Mexico," said court documents.

The cruiser sustained damage to both sideview mirrors, a value of $600, said the police complaint.

Almazan-Palacio waived her preliminary hearing before District Judge Bruce A. Roth. Waiving the hearing means Almazan-Palacio concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to show that a crime was likely committed and it will be up to a jury or judge to decide her responsibility.

She is currently out on $10,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2020.

