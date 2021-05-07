The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a city man who was already facing trial on drug and weapons charges during a raid Thursday morning that turned up cocaine, marijuana, a gun and more than $10,000 cash.

As a result of Thursday’s raid, Steven Gonzalez Morales, 20, was charged with drug and a weapons charge. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail.

But the home in the 600 block of Poplar Street also happened to be that of the niece of Jessica Lopez, a prominent fixture of summer protests who is also suing a city police officer over claims he groped her during a 2017 drug arrest.

Lopez took to Facebook Live several hours after the raid, ripping into police because her 15-year-old niece was outside in her underwear.

The girl recounts what happened during several minutes of a 28-minute, profanity-laden video dominated by Lopez, who has her own legal entanglements with police.

The girl said she was awoken by banging on the door around 6 a.m. Thursday and went downstairs in her underwear and a T-shirt to the front door, where her younger brother already was.

“They already have guns pointed at us. The door’s already wide open. … I’m on the steps telling them: I’m 15 years old. I need to get pants on. ... I’m doing everything they’re telling me to do. They told me no,” the girl said.

She said she and her brother were directed to walk several houses down from theirs and made to sit on concrete steps for about five minutes until adults were brought over to them. The girl said she was in handcuffs.

“These male offices, they shouldn’t have the right to cuff us, search us, touch us,” Lopez said. “If you enter somebody’s home and they are not properly dressed and there is no imminent danger … what was so hard about giving a child a pair of pants?”

In much of the video, Lopez criticizes Lancaster city police and the city’s administration, but video of the incident posted to social media shows the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team on hand.

It is a unit under control of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, not city police.

District Attorney Heather Adams on Friday said SERT was assisting the Drug Task Force because high-risk warrants were being served on several people. Though Adams said the warrant had listed several people, only Morales had been charged as of Friday, according to online court records.

Information authorities had about activities at the house justified using SERT to serve the warrant, according to Adams.

The Drug Task Force “had received numerous, recent complaints regarding drug and gun activity at that location,” she said.

As for the girl, Adams said, “Unfortunately once she appeared outside dressed in that manner, it would not be safe for SERT to allow her or any of the subjects to go back inside the residence until it was cleared and safe to enter.”

Adams said the girl sat in a police car until the raid was over.

Lopez made no mention of drugs, cash or a gun being recovered.

Lopez, in the video, said the girl would be making a complaint.

Lopez also referred to her own suit and arrests during last summer’s protests. She’s charged with riot and related offenses, along with disorderly conduct, stemming from two different arrests that are awaiting resolution in Lancaster County Court.

Her federal civil suit, filed in 2019, is also awaiting resolution.

In it, Lopez claims Det. Nathan Nickel groped her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs. Nickel has said in court documents he was concerned Lopez was trying to swallow drugs while in the back of his patrol car.

Though Lopez sued the city and Nickel, the city has been dropped as a defendant. Nickel’s attorneys have also asked a judge to dismiss the suit in a March 10 hearing; it is not clear when the judge may rule.