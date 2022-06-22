An Adamstown woman crashed her vehicle into a garage in Clay Township while fleeing officers, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Chelsea Beiler, 25, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic offenses, according to court documents.

An officer with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded at 8:05 a.m. Monday, June 20, for a report of two people "nodding off" inside a parked vehicle in the area of Mill Stone and Girl Scout roads, according to a news release from the department.

As an officer arrived and approached the vehicle, Beiler backed her vehicle up, struck the officer's cruiser and fled the area, according to the release.

Officers pursued Beiler into West Cocalico Township where she lost control of her vehicle and came to a stop on the highway near Swamp Ridge Road, police said. Beiler then drove through a hedge row and front lawn of a residence before striking the side of a garage.

No one was inside the garage at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers arrested Beiler and a male passenger who was in her vehicle, police said. Officers learned Beiler had a warrant for her arrest, but the report did not specify what the warrant was for.

Officers also believed Beiler was under the influence and found heroin in her possession, police said. She was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment, and will be arraigned on her charges at a later date.

The man who was Beiler's passenger was released and not charged.