A former Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday on charges of causing permanent injuries to her daughter when she left her alone in a bathtub more than a decade ago.

Jaquia Morales’ toddler nearly drowned when Morales went off to smoke marijuana, prosecutors said.

The 2-year-old’s lungs were filled with water, and she sustained brain damage. Now 13, she suffers from adult respiratory distress syndrome and cannot walk unassisted or speak. She lives with an adopted family.

Morales, now 32, was not charged in connection with the Nov. 22, 2008, incident until last year, when a letter surfaced that she had written to her daughter in 2014.

In it, she wrote, “I left the bathroom. ... I went and stupidly smoked weed,” according to charging documents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prosecutors said Morales failed to call 911 — her mother did so instead — and lied to police and emergency responders about what happened.

Morales was arrested in Florida and returned to Lancaster. Following a three-day trial, a jury returned a guilty verdict on charges of aggravated assault and endangerment.

Morales is in county prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. Her sentencing is pending.