A woman was cited with careless driving after police say she caused a crash that injured five people, including "several children" who were passengers in her SUV.

Abbey Caler, 28, of Honeysuckle Lane, McConnellsburg, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder on Route 501 on Friday when she crashed in to the rear of a 2009 Acura, driven by a Lititz man, according to police.

Caler was "distracted by assisting child passengers" in her vehicle, police said.

The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. on Route 501 near Farm Lane.

Police said five people had "minor to moderate" injuries and all five were taken to a local hospitals.

Careless driving is a summary offense in Pennsylvania.