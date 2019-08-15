A 60-year-old woman was texting when she fatally struck a bicyclist in Mount Joy Township in April, according to police.
Phyllis L. Emery, of West Donegal Township, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and three summary traffic citations including texting while driving, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
Emery was driving in the 2300 block of Sheaffer Road around 4:30 p.m. April 8 when she struck a bicyclist, according to police.
The male bicyclist was seriously injured and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He died April 17, police said. His name was redacted from the court documents.
A digital forensic unit detective from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office searched Emery's cell phone.
Emery sent a text 60 seconds before trying to call "919," and received a text 45 seconds before trying to call "919."
A female who lived near the scene heard the crash from inside her home. She went outside and saw a vehicle hit a bicyclist. Then she called 911, police said.
Emery told police at the scene that she did not see the bicyclist until she hit him.
Northwest Regional Police Officer Aaron McCoy filed charges.