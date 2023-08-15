Update: Coroner says neck injury caused death of 82-year-old woman, rules death homicide

Pennsylvania State Police charged a 24-year-old woman with murder after they say she pushed her grandmother and caused injuries that led to her death.

On Friday around 11:30 a.m., troopers discovered Mary Sigman, 82, at Sigman Road in Providence Township.

State police say Shasta Sigman pushed her grandmother during a dispute, causing Mary Sigman to fall and hit her head against a wall. She then lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews transported Mary Sigman to Lancaster General Hospital where she died of her injuries, police said. It's unclear how long she was in the hospital and when she died.

Shasta Sigman was charged Friday with aggravated assault, and on Monday, with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. She is in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.