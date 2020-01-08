A Lititz woman was charged with robbing a Weis Markets and Walgreens, and attempting to rob a Giant.

These charges come three years after she was sentenced to three to 12 years in prison for two armed robberies at the same Weis Markets.

Kathleen E. Moore, 51, of North Broad Street, was charged with felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor theft by Manheim Township police on Jan. 6, 2020, according to court documents.

On Jan. 4, 2020, Moore entered Weis Markets, located at 1204 Millersville Pike, and approached a cash register with a soda. When the cashier, a minor, rung up the soda, Moore did not pay and instead demanded money, the affidavit of probable cause said.

The cashier, "fearing for her safety," gave Moore $517 in a plastic grocery bag, police said.

As Moore fled the store, she was chased by another customer and dropped the grocery bag of money, which was then returned to the Weis Markets, the affidavit said.

Two hours later, police said they were dispatched to Giant, located at 1605 Lititz Pike, for a similar incident.

A cashier told police that Moore approached the cash register with a box of granola bars, leaned toward the cashier and said "Just put the money in the bag," according to court documents.

The cashier pretended to open the cash register and then yelled for someone to bring her a key. Moore said, "You're playing with me," and then fled the store with nothing, police said.

Twenty minutes later, police were dispatched to Walgreens, located at 1262 Lititz Pike, for a robbery. Again, a cashier said Moore had approached the cash register with a candy bar and then demanded all of the cash in the register.

The cashier complied and gave Moore $382.38 in a plastic grocery bag. Moore then fled the store, court documents said.

Manheim Township police used security footage to identify Moore as the culprit of these robberies. A detective recognized Moore from past investigations, police said.

In 2016, Moore was charged with two counts of robbery and theft by Manheim Township police after Moore displayed a gun and demanded money twice from the same Weis Markets, located on Millersville Pike, police said.

She was sentenced to three to 12 years in prison, according to previous reporting by LNP. It's not clear how much jail time she served.

Moore is currently in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bail. A date for a preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.