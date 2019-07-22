A woman allegedly punched an EMT in the chest while in an ambulance Saturday, according to Ephrata Police Department.
Police and medical personnel responded to a call for an "intoxicated person" around 10:50 a.m. in the 100 block of East Pine Street, according to Chief Bill Harvey. He did not know what the intoxicant was but called it a "suspected overdose."
The woman, Alissa K. Cross, 31, became agitated and was asked to calm down, according to Harvey. Emergency personnel did not use naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.
While in the rear of the ambulance, Cross punched a female EMT in the chest and tried to bite her, Harvey said. The EMT did not need medical treatment, he said. Cross also allegedly tried to bite a police officer.
Ephrata Ambulance EMT manager Kevin Wolf said some of their personnel wear protective gear. He did not know if the EMT involved in the Saturday incident was wearing any extra gear.
Cross, of New Providence, was charged with aggravated assault under a section of state law that makes attempting to harm emergency medical services personnel a second-degree felony. She remains in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $75,000 bail.
Harvey said EMTs, paramedics and firefighters are being assaulted at increased rates. Sometimes patients equate a uniform of any kind with police and lash out, he said.
"This exacerbates our diminishing volunteer issues," Harvey said.
A 2016 report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health estimates about 3,500 U.S. EMS workers were hospitalized being injured in a violent event. That's a 45% increase from 2012, when 2,400 violence-related EMS injuries were reported.