A Lancaster city woman has been accused of selling $10 worth of drugs to a Willow Street man who died after injecting it November.

State police filed charges against Shakisha Nadine Moore, 30, on March 17, and she was arrested Tuesday, April 21, when city police stopped her for a broken taillight.

She was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 10-20 years in prison, and a felony drug charge. She is free after posting a $250,000 bond; a message left at a phone number listed for her wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

The man who died was Robert Drumm, 37, a construction worker and talented artist who liked the Eagles and his dog, Kane. He also had, according to what his girlfriend told police, an on again, off again problem with heroin.

Around 7 p.m. November 7, Drumm asked his step-grandfather to borrow $10, according to police.

On November 8, a state trooper responding to a death investigation call found Drumm dead on his back in a tool shed on the first block of Miller Road, Providence Township. A hypodermic needle lay next to him and glassine packets used for packaging heroin or fentanyl were nearby.

Police examined Drumm’s cell phone, which showed he’d been calling Moore, they said.

Drumm’s girlfriend told them on November 13 that she spoke to Moore, who told her “she went and got for Rob.”

Toxicology tests showed fentanyl in Drumm’s system.

