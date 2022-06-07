A woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in April.

Anya Myers, 18, of West Lampeter Township, turned herself in on Tuesday accompanied by her attorney, according to a news release from West Lampeter Township police. She is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death.

Police said Myers drove the striking vehicle that hit 43-year-old Samuel S. King, of Houser Road, on April 27. Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. that day and found King lying unconscious in the road with serious head injuries, police said in a news release. A damaged scooter was found near King.

The striking vehicle was not in the area, but was later found around 2:30 p.m. following a day-long investigation, police said. Police were able to identify Myers from private surveillance cameras in the area, as well as debris from the the vehicle left at the scene, according to the release.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled that King died of a traumatic brain injury and the cause of death was accidental.

Myers has been cooperating through the investigation, according to the release.

Court documents indicate Myers had a preliminary arraignment Tuesday before District Judge William Benner, and she also waived her preliminary hearing. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. on July 7.

Myers is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.