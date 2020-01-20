Almost three years after she was charged in a fight at Park City Diner that was caught on video and viewed over a million times, a Lancaster woman has been charged after she struck someone with a bat, police said.

Latosha E. Williams, 28, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on Jan. 16 at a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Street, Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Williams, preparing to leave the residence in order to fight someone, grabbed a baseball bat and knife, police said. Williams struck a woman in the leg with the bat after the woman attempted to stop her from leaving, police said.

In 2017, Williams was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and harassment after she punched a woman about 20 times in Park City Diner on March 18 at 2:30 a.m., according to previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.

The assault was filmed and posted to social media where it was viewed over a million times.

Salisa A. McFadden, 33, of Lancaster, was also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and harassment after the incident, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

The woman who was attacked in the fight was left with a cut to the chin, a black left eye and bruising around the corner of the right eye after the fight, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.