A woman has been charged for stabbing a man multiple times early Saturday morning in New Holland Borough, police said.

Charged is Kayanna Brown, 46, with no permanent address, New Holland police said.

When police arrived around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street, they found a man with several stab wounds, police said.

After investigation, Brown was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Brown was transported to Lancaster County Central Booking to await arraignment, police said.

