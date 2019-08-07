A Lebanon woman was charged after lifeguards had to rescue her 3-year-old child from the toddler pool at the Ephrata Community Pool in June.

Casilda Barrera de Rodriguez, 42, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she walked away from her 3-year-old on June 1 around 5:23 p.m. to talk to a relative, police said.

The 3-year-old was found unresponsive and face-down in the main pool shortly after she walked away, according to police.

Lifeguards rescued and resuscitated the child, who was then taken to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital for additional care. Police said that the child has medically recovered.

A 6-foot-wide waterway connects the main pool and the toddler pool.

The child was not wearing any flotation devices and could not swim, police said.

Under the general rules posed on Ephrata Community Pool's website, "Children under the age of 10 must be supervised at all times by a responsible person age 16 or over."

Barrera de Rodriguez is free on $5,000 bail.

