A Lebanon woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her 3-year-old nearly drowned at the Ephrata Community Pool in June.

Police said Casilda Barrera de Rodriguez, 42, walked away from the child at around 5:23 p.m. June 1 to talk to a relative. They were in the toddler section of the pool, according to police.

The child was found unresponsive and face-down in the main pool shortly after she walked away, according to police.

Lifeguards were able to resuscitate the child, who was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital for additional care. Police said the child has medically recovered.

Police said Barrera de Rodriguez failed to supervise her child in an environment that required supervision.

The pool’s rules require children under 10 years old be “supervised at all times by a responsible person age 16 or over.”

Police said the child was not wearing flotation devices and could not swim.

A 6-foot-wide waterway connects the main pool and the toddler pool.

LNP previously reported that while Ephrata police did not suspect foul play, they are required under Pennsylvania’s child welfare laws to report bodily harm to a child.

Barrera de Rodriguez is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

