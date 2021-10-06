Lillian Hess purchased a Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket last month at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli in Ephrata Borough. Hess was back at the 1634 W. Main St. convenience store Wednesday to celebrate the $1.2 million jackpot she won after all five numbers matched the game’s Sept. 18 drawing.

The 83-year-old Clay Township mother of eight said she planned to pay off her mortgage, give some of the money to her children and pay it forward to people who helped her in the past.

“The funny thing is I usually check my numbers when the TV station has the drawing on, but I changed the channel, so I didn’t see it,” Hess told a Pennsylvania Lottery representative. “After I got my Sunday paper, I saw it. I started screaming for my son to come and double check.”

Hess, who said she still mows her own grass, also said she is going to buy a new tractor.

Charlie’s Fuel & Deli earned itself a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winning numbers on Hess’ ticket were 11-12-15-28-35.