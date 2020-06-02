A Halifax woman and her boyfriend are charged with several felonies after an investigation found that they stole more than $100,000 from the woman's father by exploiting power of attorney duties, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Sandra K. Eby, 64, was the power of attorney for her 83-year-old father, David Landvater Sr., the district attorney's office said.

Eby and her boyfriend, Barry M. Dissinger, 65, sold Landvater's house and truck and made several bank withdrawals from his account without his permission, according to the district attorney's office.

Police said that Eby opened CD accounts with her father's money and placed them in both her name and Dissinger's name.

Dissinger was aware how the accounts were funded, the district attorney's office said.

Elizabethtown police began investigating after Eby's nephew -- Landvater's grandson -- first noticed the transactions last year, according to the district attorney's office.

Police said search warrants showed that Eby moved money and property for her own benefit beginning in 2017.

Landvater told police he did not give Eby permission to make the transactions and that he never told her that she should have all of his assets, the district attorney's office said.

Eby sold Landvater's home to herself, the district attorney's office said, which was valued at $50,000. She also transferred Landvater's Chevy truck to herself, valued at $34,000.

Landvater's grandson is the new power of attorney, the district attorney's office said.

Eby and Dissinger are both charged with eight felony counts of theft and conspiracy and are free after bail was set at $250,000 unsecured, according to the district attorney's office.

